Man suffers life-threatening injuries in electric scooter crash near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 53-year-old man riding an electric scooter was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a single-vehicle crash in the Balboa Park neighborhood.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to 1200 Pershing Drive at approximately 5:49 p.m. Thursday when for unknown reasons, the victim made a movement to the right and exited the roadway. He hit a patch of dirt, where he lost control of his scooter and fell to the ground, SDPD Officer Jose Perales said.

The victim sustained a brain bleed, fractured cheek, fractured ribs, a fractured clavicle, a scapular fracture, according to Perales.

The department's Traffic Division was conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with information related to it is asked to call 858 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

