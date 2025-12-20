Man suffers life-threatening injuries in collision in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was involved in a collision near a shopping center in the Mission Hills East neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 8:40 p.m. Friday to the 3700 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard where the victim was driving eastbound on a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle between the Nos. 2 and 3 lanes.

A 49-year-old man driving his 2014 Nissan Sentra westbound on Clairemont Mesa attempted to make an illegal left-hand turn into a shopping center when the victim collided with the passenger side of the Sentra, said Officer Jose Perales of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim suffered multiple facial lacerations, brain bleeds and required CPR on scene. His injuries are considered life- threatening, Perales

said.

Alcohol was not a factor in this collision, police said.

The department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation of the collision and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.