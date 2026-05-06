Man sues San Diego County for alleged rape while in County Jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who alleges he was raped by a fellow inmate at a San Diego County jail filed a lawsuit this week claiming jail staff were aware he was vulnerable to being attacked, yet failed to protect him.

The complaint filed Monday in federal court on behalf of a man identified only as John Doe alleges county jail staff failed to take appropriate measures to protect him after knowing "he had been attacked by other inmates on 15 to 20 occasions at county jails."

Due to a diagnosis for autism spectrum disorder, the lawsuit states he was particularly prone to attacks by inmates because he "had difficulty navigating jail politics."

The attacks allegedly occurred at multiple county jail facilities, culminating in the alleged rape last year at the Vista Detention Facility. The lawsuit further alleges jail staff failed to provide him with appropriate medical care after the attack.

San Diego County has been the subject of numerous lawsuits in recent years regarding deaths or attacks upon people incarcerated in its jails.

As with the other lawsuits, John Doe claims the county has "de facto policies or widespread, longstanding practices or customs" leading to failures in protecting inmates or housing them in a manner that ensures their safety.

The lawsuit also alleges that San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez has "failed to address known systemic failures of jail staff and promoted and/or failed to eradicate a culture of negligence and rampant constitutional deprivations."

The county recently settled a class-action lawsuit that alleged its jails provided inadequate care for people with mental health issues and/or disabilities.

Along with causes of action that include negligence and a failure to protect, Doe's lawsuit alleges he was discriminated against in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Sheriff's Office has said it has taken steps to improve conditions for incarcerated people with disabilities, both before and as part of the settlement stemming from the class-action lawsuit. Those measures described by the Sheriff's Office include ensuring incarcerated persons with disabilities are placed in housing that is safe and appropriate for their disability and revised policies and training to ensure compliance with the ADA.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.