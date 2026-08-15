Man struck by bus suffers injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by a bus in the Lincoln Park community of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred about 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

A southbound MTS bus, with no passengers, struck the 63-year-old man who was standing in the No. 2 lane in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered an open compound fracture to his tibia and fibula. His injuries were not considered life threatening. Drunken driving was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

