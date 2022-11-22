Man struck by ambulance on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being struck by an ambulance on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.

The collision occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-94, near Massachusetts Avenue.

ABC 10News learned an ambulance was traveling on the freeway when it hit a man who was walking in the eastbound lanes.

The ambulance crew called for help and administered emergency aid for the man before another ambulance arrived to take the victim to an area hospital.

The extent of the man's injuries was unknown.

Authorities are trying to determine why the man was walking on the SR-94 lanes.

No other injuries were reported.