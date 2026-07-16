Man stabbed to death in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man’s stabbing death in the East Village late Wednesday night is under investigation by San Diego police.

SDPD officials said officers were dispatched just after 10:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Park Boulevard, near the Central Library, following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with a stab wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim — described by police as a white man in his late 20s — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are being investigated by the SDPD Homicide Unit.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.