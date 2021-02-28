Man stabbed to death at Imperial Trolley Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A suspect was arrested after police say he stabbed a man to death at the Imperial Trolley Station Saturday night.

According to police, two men got into a fight at the station just after 8 p.m. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the torso.

The two men were separated by Code Compliance officers from the Metropolitan Transit system who heard the fight and rushed to break it up.

Moments later, an MTS officer noticed that the victim was bleeding and began first aid, police say.

Meanwhile, several other MTS officers started chasing the suspect on foot, capturing him without incident.

The victim, only identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released. Police identified him only as a 27-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

