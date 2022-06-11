Watch
Man stabbed in attempt to break up fight at Scripps Ranch restaurant

ABC 10News
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 11, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 28-year-old man was stabbed while trying to stop a fight between two men at a pizza restaurant in Scripps Ranch early Saturday morning.

The man intervened between an 18-year-old man and another person at Pazzo’s Pizza Restaurant at 10299 Scripps Trail at 1:09 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. The suspect and victim got into a fight, with both parties falling to the ground. The suspect used a knife to stab the victim several times and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SDPD Northeastern Division Investigations is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

