Man stabbed during fight in Mission Valley West

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Three people were detained after a man was stabbed in Mission Valley West early Sunday morning.

According to San Diego Police, a 31-year-old man got into a fight with three other people on the 500 block of Morena Boulevard around 4:10 a.m.

During the scuffle, the victim was stabbed twice in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say three people have been detained in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

