Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man stabbed, another struck with hammer in the Corridor neighborhood

san diego police lights homicide
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 11:40:01-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 21-year-old man was stabbed or slashed three times, and a 26-year-old man was struck with a hammer early Saturday morning in the Corridor neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The attack happened in the 4100 block of 36th Street at 2:45 a.m. Both men were taken to the hospital, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to SDPD.

Police said it’s unclear what may have provoked the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD Mid City investigations or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations