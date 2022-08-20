Man stabbed, another struck with hammer in the Corridor neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 21-year-old man was stabbed or slashed three times, and a 26-year-old man was struck with a hammer early Saturday morning in the Corridor neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The attack happened in the 4100 block of 36th Street at 2:45 a.m. Both men were taken to the hospital, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to SDPD.

Police said it’s unclear what may have provoked the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD Mid City investigations or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.