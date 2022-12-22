Man sought in Carlsbad bank robbery

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - Carlsbad Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Carlsbad Village Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:45 p.m., a man entered the US Bank at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive and demanded money from a teller, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The suspect left the bank with an unknown amount of money and he was last seen walking north on Jefferson Street, police reported.

He is described as having a light complexion with short dark hair and was wearing a white long-sleeve quarter zip sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored baseball cap and black face mask during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Carlsbad Police Department Detective Jordan Walker at 442-339-5674.