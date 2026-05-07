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Man sought for questioning in La Mesa assault that left woman with serious injuries

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La Mesa Police Department
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Posted

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public for help in identifying a man being sought for questioning regarding an assault that left a woman gravely injured last week in a neighborhood near Lake Murray.

The 38-year-old victim, who is believed to be homelessness, was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the 8200 block of Parkway Drive in La Mesa shortly before 8 a.m. on April 30, according to police. She remains hospitalized in critical condition, Lt. Travis Higgins said Wednesday.

Detectives are looking for a "person of interest" in the case -- a bearded, dark-haired man who was in the area of the assault around the time when it occurred, dressed in blue pants, white shoes and a blue sweatshirt with "San Diego" printed on the front.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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