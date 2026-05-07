Man sought for questioning in La Mesa assault that left woman with serious injuries

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public for help in identifying a man being sought for questioning regarding an assault that left a woman gravely injured last week in a neighborhood near Lake Murray.

The 38-year-old victim, who is believed to be homelessness, was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the 8200 block of Parkway Drive in La Mesa shortly before 8 a.m. on April 30, according to police. She remains hospitalized in critical condition, Lt. Travis Higgins said Wednesday.

Detectives are looking for a "person of interest" in the case -- a bearded, dark-haired man who was in the area of the assault around the time when it occurred, dressed in blue pants, white shoes and a blue sweatshirt with "San Diego" printed on the front.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

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