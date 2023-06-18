Man shot while washing hands in restaurant on Euclid Ave.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a man was shot as he was washing his hands while inside a bathroom of an Euclid Ave. restaurant Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m. on June 17. The suspect opened the bathroom door, turned off the lights and shot the 30-year-old man, the SDPD watch commander's report says.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper part of his left leg. Police say the victim did not see the suspect when the shooting happened.

Police say the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment.

Google Maps indicates the restaurant located at 1754 Euclid Avenue is Faridas Somali Cuisine.

SDPD's Southeastern Division is investigating this shooting. If you have any information for police, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.