Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot while sitting in car in Sunset Cliffs

San Diego police sdpd cruiser
KGTV
San Diego police cruiser
San Diego police sdpd cruiser
Posted at 7:34 AM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 10:34:14-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 32-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after he suffered three gunshot wounds to his left shoulder in the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday at 1370 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The man was sitting inside a car with a female companion when they heard several gunshots, Heims said. The man suffered three wounds but the woman was not hit, Heims said.

The man drove himself to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening wounds, the officer said.

Suspect information was not available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

If You Give A Child A Book Story Time