Man shot to death in San Diego's Valencia Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in his 30s in the Valencia Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to the San Diego Police Department at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday and occurred in the 400 block of South 58th Street, near Skyline Drive, Lt. Victor Rodriguez told reporters at the scene.

Arriving officers found the victim down with an apparent gunshot wound, Rodriguez said.

Officers worked to save the victim's life until paramedics arrived to take him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, said the lieutenant.

Suspect information was not immediately available, Rodriguez said.

The shooting was an isolated incident and did not pose a threat to public safety, he said.

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