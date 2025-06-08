Man shot to death in Oceanside, found in canyon

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A man was shot to death in Oceanside Saturday.

Police responded around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to a location near the 400 block of County Club Lane, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

After arriving on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest in a nearby canyon. "Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful," police said.

The man's name was being withheld pending family notification. Detectives with OPD's Crimes of Violence Unit are handling the investigation.