Man shot several times while driving through San Diego's Southcrest neighborhood

Posted at 8:53 AM, May 01, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was shot multiple times while driving through Southcrest early this morning, according to San Diego Police.

Police say the 62-year-old victim was driving his 1999 Acura west on the 3800 block of Alpha Street when he was shot several times.

The victim then crashed into a nearby parking lot, police say. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

