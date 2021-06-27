Man shot, robbed in Hillcrest asks for help with recovery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man shot in the leg and robbed in Hillcrest early Friday morning shares his story from his hospital bed.

Jack Castillo, 31, says he had just attended a drag show at a bar and was walking on Sixth Avenue near Robinson around 12:30 a.m. when a man approached him from behind.

"I was on my phone, turn around and he had a gun to my head. I thought it was a taser, I thought, it was a joke. Then he shot me in the knee," said Castillo.

Investigators said the gunman demanded a small fanny pack Castillo was carrying. When he didn't hand it over, the suspect shot him in the leg and took the fanny pack, SDPD said.

The thief made got away with his wallet, passport, and house keys. A good Samaritan helped Castillo’s and called police.

"I remember seeing blood and then I started screaming. I had so much adrenaline going on in my body. I don’t remember feeling pain, I just remember feeling fear," said Castillo.

Castillo says his attacker was about 5'11'', possibly in his early 30s, with reddish-brown facial hair.

"Anyone that is willing to shoot someone for a fanny pack needs to be off the streets, if you’re that desperate. I wasn’t looking like I had any valuables on me. Just walking home. If you’re that desperate to shoot someone over something and not even give them opportunity to give you the stuff, that’s a dangerous person and they shouldn’t be on the streets," said Castillo.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Castillo, who doesn’t have health insurance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.