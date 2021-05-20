Man shot, killed at San Diego Mission Bay Resort identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man shot to death in a hotel room at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort was identified by police Wednesday.

Multiple callers to the San Diego Police Department reported hearing a gunshot and someone down at the resort just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Joel Tienat of the SDPD's homicide unit.

"Officers arrived and found a male down in a hotel room suffering from ballistic trauma to his torso," Tienat said.

The man -- identified as Raysean Green of Perris -- was pronounced dead at the scene, Tienat said.

"According to witnesses, an altercation took place in the hallway and the hotel room culminating with at least one gunshot," Tienat said. "Witnesses also described two males leaving the area in a white, late-model sedan."

Investigators were seeking information and trying to identify the suspects who left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.