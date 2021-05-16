Man dies after shooting at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 20-year-old died after being shot inside a hotel room at the Mission Bay Resort early Sunday morning.

According to San Diego Police, officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the 20-year-old man inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man later died at the scene, police say.

The victim was involved in a fight earlier in the night, but it’s unclear whether or not the altercation is related to the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

Police say the victim has been identified, but his name isn’t being released at this time.

