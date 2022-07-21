Man shot in Webster dies from injuries, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police have made an arrest after a 26-year-old man was gunned down in the Webster neighborhood earlier this week.

The shooting happened at a shopping center near Euclid Avenue and Federal Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police say.

When officers arrived, they found Eric Carroll of San Diego, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Carroll was treated for his injuries, but unfortunately, on July 20, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are still investigating, but say an argument is what led up to the violence.

"After the verbal confrontation with the suspect, the victim began to walk outside the store. As the victim walked to the exit of the store, the suspect retrieved a handgun and shot the victim," the department said in a statement.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Stewart of San Diego.

Stewart was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail for one count of murder.

Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is asked to call SDPD.