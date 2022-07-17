Police investigate shooting in the Webster neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are looking for a shooter after a man was shot in the Webster neighborhood early Sunday morning.

SDPD says one person was shot at a shopping center near Euclid Avenue and Federal Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.

The victim is undergoing medical treatment, but police say they don’t expect him to survive his injuries. Meanwhile, police are looking for the suspect.

Officers say an argument is what led up to the violence.

“During that verbal confrontation- the suspect took out a handgun. Shot the victim,” San Diego Police Department Lt. Steve Shebloski said. “We’re in the process of video surveillance recovered in the parking lot and cover the shooting.”

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set black man who fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call SDPD.