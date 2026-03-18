Man shot in Jamul dies at Alpine fire station, San Diego County sheriff's officials say

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Jamul that left a man dead Wednesday.

At around 12:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Loose Creek Road over a reported assault with a deadly weapon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s office stated. Deputies arrived at the scene but did not find any victims in the area.

A short time later, the Alpine Fire Protection District contacted the sheriff’s office after a male shooting victim arrived at their station.

Despite life-saving measures, the unidentified man died from his injuries at the fire station, sheriff’s officials said.

According to sheriff’s officials, a man in Jamul was detained for questioning.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.