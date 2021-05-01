Man shot during fight outside San Diego sports bar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was shot in the leg during a fight outside a San Diego sports bar late Friday night, according to San Diego Police.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Channel 2 Sports Bar around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect inside the bar before the scuffle moved to the parking lot. At some point during the fight, police say the victim was shot in the leg.

Not realizing he had been shot, the victim reportedly went home. “The victim didn’t realize he had been shot and he went home. Later in the evening, he felt pain in his left leg and he realized he had been shot. His friends then drove him to the hospital,” police say.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s who is roughly five feet, seven inches tall with short blonde hair and a heavy build. He was seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

