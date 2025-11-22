Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Man seriously injured in crash with biker in San Diego

san diego police cruiser America's Finest City
ABC 10News
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motorcyclist in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Garnet Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

A 35-year-old man was walking southbound on the east crosswalk — against the red "Don't Walk" signal — when he was struck by a 21-year-old man riding a Suzuki 1500 motorcycle eastbound in the 1900 block of Garnet Avenue.

The 35-year-old man suffered a lacerated liver, a fractured femur and several other fractures. The biker sustained multiple abrasions. Paramedics rushed the 35-year-old man to a hospital. It was not known whether the motorcyclist was sent to a hospital.

DUI was not suspected and there was no other immediate information available.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

