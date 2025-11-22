Man seriously injured in crash with biker in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motorcyclist in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Garnet Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

A 35-year-old man was walking southbound on the east crosswalk — against the red "Don't Walk" signal — when he was struck by a 21-year-old man riding a Suzuki 1500 motorcycle eastbound in the 1900 block of Garnet Avenue.

The 35-year-old man suffered a lacerated liver, a fractured femur and several other fractures. The biker sustained multiple abrasions. Paramedics rushed the 35-year-old man to a hospital. It was not known whether the motorcyclist was sent to a hospital.

DUI was not suspected and there was no other immediate information available.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

