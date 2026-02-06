Man sentenced to seven years for girlfriend's Mission Valley motel assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who was initially arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend at a Mission Valley motel but later pleaded guilty to assault and domestic violence charges, as it couldn't be conclusively determined that he caused her death, was sentenced today to seven years in state prison.

Victor Cruz, 20, admitted to inflicting injuries upon 24-year-old Vivian Avila at a Hotel Circle North motel last year.

Police and paramedics responded at around 1:45 a.m. Jan. 17, 2025, and found Avila dead.

At the time, San Diego police said the victim had sustained visible injuries, and the death appeared to be domestic violence-related.

Cruz and another man were also found inside the room, and Cruz was arrested.

A medical examiner later ruled that Avila died of natural causes from "a large blood clot that traveled from her leg to her heart," according to Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan.

Superior Court Judge Polly Shamoon said that while the medical examiner could not determine whether Cruz's assault on Avila contributed to her death, she chided Cruz, saying that after beating Avila, he went to sleep, then later called a friend for help rather than 911.

Shamoon also said there had been "constant" instances of domestic violence throughout their relationship.

"This is a woman who loved you and her family tried very hard to get her away from you because of the way that you treated her," the judge said.

Through a Spanish-speaking interpreter, Cruz expressed remorse, saying, "It kills me to know that I caused her pain in her final moments."

