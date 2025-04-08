Man sentenced to probation for fire at abandoned InCahoots building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who sparked a fire that burned down the abandoned InCahoots bar in Mission Valley on Christmas Day was sentenced Tuesday to two years of formal probation.

Joel Humphrey, 47, was arrested about a week after the Dec. 25 blaze, which marked the second fire at the Mission Center Road property within a two-month span.

Previously, a fire damaged the building on Oct. 26. Humphrey was only suspected in the Christmas blaze and police have not announced any arrests in connection with the October fire.

While police said the fire was considered "suspicious," Humphrey was not charged with intentionally setting the blaze. He instead pleaded guilty to a felony count of unlawfully causing a fire of a structure.

Deputy District Attorney Spencer Sharpe said Humphrey, who was homeless, was smoking inside of the building, which caused the fire.

Humphrey also received credit for 99 days spent in custody. San Diego Superior Court Judge Dwayne Moring said that with the 99 days served, he can be released from custody to a residential drug treatment program.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.