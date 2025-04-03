Man sentenced to over 13 years in state prison for setting East County wildfires

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A man who set nine separate East County wildfires last fall was sentenced this week to 13 years and four months in state prison.

Allen Dinoyo, 48, was arrested and charged with arson and other crimes for the blazes set last November in Jamul, Rancho San Diego, Dehesa, La Mesa and San Diego.

Those fires included six separate ignitions within a 90-minute span on Nov. 20. The largest of those blazes, the Millar Fire, blackened about 11 acres and prompted evacuations in Rancho San Diego, though no injuries or damaged structures were reported.

Dinoyo originally faced up to 39 years in state prison if he had been convicted of the initial charges filed against him.

