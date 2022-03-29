Man sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for Hillcrest stabbing death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another man in Hillcrest last year was sentenced Monday to 76 years to life in state prison.

Randolph Henderson, 52, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 60- year-old Steven Tucker on Oct. 27, 2021. The victim was found dead at a home on Eighth Avenue at about 6:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Henderson was captured two days later in Montague, Texas, where authorities initially arrested him during a traffic stop on an identity theft warrant out of Colorado.

While under arrest there, police said "information was obtained that led to Henderson being a suspect in Tucker's murder."

He was subsequently arrested in the homicide case and extradited to San Diego.

Police and prosecutors have not commented on a motive for the slaying, nor Henderson's relationship, if any, with the victim.