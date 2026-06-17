Man sentenced to 26 years for stabbing MTS bus driver in Escondido

VISTA (CNS) - A man who stabbed an MTS bus driver in Escondido nearly a dozen times was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in state prison.

Mario Joseph Felix, 51, pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the August 2024 attack, which prosecutors say was sparked when Felix was told he couldn't ride the bus for free.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said that as the bus driver made a stop at the Escondido Sprinter Station, Felix got on board and asked for a free ride.

When the driver said he had to pay, Felix ``became enraged, demanded the driver's wallet, and threatened to kill him,'' then stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, shoulder and back, the D.A.'s Office said.

Witnesses who followed Felix pointed him out to police, who arrested him in a hiding spot behind a trash bin, according to the D.A.'s Office.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement released after Felix's sentencing hearing, "No one should fear for their life as they are performing their job, especially while they are in service to others as the victim was in this case by providing transportation to commuters."

Stephan said attacks on bus drivers and transportation workers have increased.

"Attacks against them will be taken seriously. I want to commend the victim for his courage in persisting in the pursuit of justice alongside our team despite all the severe injuries from this vicious attack and the emotional trauma that it caused," Stephan said.

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