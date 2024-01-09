Man sentenced in case involving teen girl's body found burned in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday in the case involving a teen girl whose body was found burned in Linda Vista.

Several members of Janaeshia Dubose’ family were present in court as 33-year-old Bud Shelton was sentenced.

“It is painful to not hear my daughter’s voice anymore,” said Dubose’ father as he addressed the court. “I will never be able to kiss her again.”

Dubose went missing in August of 2022 when she was just 15 years old. Two weeks later, her body was found burned when a brushfire was put out near the Morena-Linda Vista trolley stop.

Prosecutors say on the night of her death, Shelton had sex with her. Later that night, she overdosed and died.

In court on Monday, Shelton avoided being seen as his sentence was read.

“Oh I’m very disappointed in it. I wish the guy would get life in prison, not 25 years and four months,” said Darlene Waller, the grandmother of Dubose.

Prosecutors say it was part of a plea deal – Shelton was convicted of arson, statutory rape and mutilating human remains.

“I think it’s very unfair because he gets to go on living his life and see his family, and I never get to speak to my granddaughter again or hear her sing and laugh or anything anymore,” said Waller.

