Man sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who was last seen at an Otay Mesa hotel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced the sentencing for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

A jury convicted 48-year-old Eduardo Magana of second-degree murder in November.

Prosecutors say Magana met his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Alexis Berenice Guadarrama Orozco, at the Star Motel in Otay Mesa on July 15. And a day later, Magana was seen placing a large, heavy object in the trunk of his car. Prosecutors added that all communication from the victim to her friends and family had stopped.

Magana was arrested three days later in Bell Gardens, near Los Angeles. The District Attorney announced Tuesday Managa has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Orozco's body was never found, and according to the press release, it is believed to be somewhere in Southern California. DA Stephan and San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl are asking the public for help locating it.

“Even though we have obtained a measure of justice with the murder conviction and [Tuesday's] sentencing, true semblance of closure and dignity will come when the victim’s remains are returned to her grieving family,” DA Stephan said.

The district attorney's press release pointed out that although murder prosecutions in which no body was found are rare, hundreds of those kinds of convictions have happened in the U.S. over the last few decades due to advances in forensic science and digital evidence.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Or you can visit Crime Stoppers online to submit a tip via the website or mobile app.