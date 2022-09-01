Man sentenced to 7 seven years in killing of Carlsbad hiker

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of stabbing and killing a woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail in 2020 has been sentenced Thursday morning. The then 17-year-old defendant will spend the next seven years behind bars.

Haloa Beaudet is no longer a juvenile but both parties agreed he was still fit for juvenile court. He will serve his sentencing in the Department of Juvenile Justice. During the sentencing, he was referred to as “the youth.”

“It was hard to even fathom how the Judge was giving the sentence, I couldn’t believe 7 years for taking a life of a mom and grandmother,” says family friend Theresa Dooley.

In November 2020, 68-year-old Lisa Thorborg was found stabbed to death on Hosp Grove Trail in Carlsbad.

The prosecution previously said that a surveillance camera captured Beaudet running barefoot on the street, away from the trail a few minutes after Thorborg was believed to have been killed.

Other images show him on the trail in the days after the murder. Detectives said that his DNA was found on the victim's shorts and a pair of his sandals were found near her body.

Dooley shared the victim’s family moved out of state but they viewed the sentencing virtually Thursday morning.

While in court, the judge stated the defendant would not get any credit toward time served. His seven-year sentence term will begin September 1. He is also ordered to pay $2,110 in restitution fees.