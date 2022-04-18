Juvenile court appearance for suspect accused of killing Carlsbad hiker

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Inside a juvenile courtroom on Monday, a judge ordered that ABC 10News blur the face of murder suspect Haloa Beaudet as he appeared by live stream for a discussion about transferring his case to the District Attorney's Office where prosecutors could try him as an adult, not a minor.

The public defender explained that prosecutors now have all the case documents for analysis. One of the prosecutors explained that her office needs more time to review the files.

The prosecution previously said that a surveillance camera captured Beaudet running barefoot on the street in late 2020, away from the trail a few minutes after Lisa Thorborg was believed to have been killed. He was 17 years-old at the time.

Other images show him on the trail in the days after the murder. Detectives said that his DNA was found on the victim's shorts and a pair of his sandals were found near her body.

His attorney at the time argued that he is a free spirit who often left his sandals behind and Thorborg may have picked them up, which is how his DNA got on her.

His grandmother, Christie Hernandez, spoke to ABC 10News after his hearing in 2020. She described him as a kind young man who was incapable of violence. "I feel bad. They got the wrong person. The killer's still out there," she stated.

The teen's attorney at the time stated that no weapons were found on him and he had no injuries or signs of a struggle on his body.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 23 in juvenile court.