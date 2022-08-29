Man sentenced 25 years to life for pregnant woman's 2018 stabbing death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who fatally stabbed a pregnant woman whose body was found near an Encanto park more than four years ago was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Napolean Joel Lange, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a first-degree murder count for the stabbing of 29-year-old Lavaughn Rawshanda Nicole Williams, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Jan. 13, 2018.

Lange also pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count for the death of the fetus. Per the plea agreement, Lange was sentenced Monday to a 25- year-to-life term for Williams' death and a concurrent 15-year-to-life term for the fetus.

According to prosecutors, Lange and the victim were dating and Williams was two months pregnant with Lange's child when she was killed.

A motive for the slaying remains unknown, and at Lange's sentencing hearing, Williams' family members stated in court that they wished to know why Lange killed her. Lange did not make a statement at the hearing.

The victim was found on the slope of a ravine in the 500 block of South 66th Street by a bystander who reported the discovery to police.

Lange was arrested two days after Williams' body was found.

