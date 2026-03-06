Man sentenced 12 years for Ocean Beach punch that killed 35-year-old victim

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who punched another man in Ocean Beach, causing the victim injuries that led to his death months later, was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison.

Andrew Restrepo, 34, punched 35-year-old Sean Glenn on May 10, 2023, knocking him unconscious and leaving him hospitalized until his death on Aug. 5.

Police said Restrepo struck the victim just before 11 p.m. at 5000 Newport Ave., then about a week later, punched another man on an MTS bus in the Midway area.

Video footage of the attack on Glenn helped investigators identity Restrepo as the suspect, leading to his arrest more than a year after Glenn's death, on Aug. 27, 2024.

Restrepo was initially charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, as well as an assault count for the bus incident.

