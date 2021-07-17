Man robs San Carlos-area liquor store, makes off with cash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man robbed a liquor store in the San Carlos neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The suspect, who was estimated to be 18-25 years of age, entered the Cheers Liquor at 6983 Navajo Road and approached an employee at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, according to Officer R. Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money and ran out of the store. He was last seen running behind the business down a dirt path. He was described as tall with a thin build, wearing a red sweatshirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect was asked to call San Diego police.

