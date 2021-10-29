Man robbed at gunpoint on Moonlight Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nick Petro sat on the Moonlight Beach sand to make a phone call Tuesday night when a man in a ski mask put a gun to his head.

Petro said it was around 8:30 p.m. and pitch dark when he put his back to a wooden umbrella on the desolate north end of the beach. While talking to a colleague, Petro said a masked man came up from behind, brandished the firearm and demanded everything he had.

"He said this is no effin joke, that he was going to kill me if I don't give him all my possessions," Petro said in an interview Thursday, "He took the gun ... and he put it right to my temple, and could have taken my life."

Petro stayed calm, first throwing his ear buds on the sand, followed by his phone. He said the man appeared nervous, grabbing one earbud before moving toward the hill that led into the neighborhood above the beach -- stopping to deliver one last message.

"And then pointed the gun back at me and said, if you call 911 this is no effin joke I will kill you," Petro said.

When the man was out of view, Petro called 911, and said within five minutes Sheriff's deputies swarmed the beach, bringing the K-9 unit, while a helicopter flew above. Petro said he is grateful for the large law enforcement response, and that he will continue to visit Moonlight Beach multiple times per week.

"I won't let that experience rob me of my worth, of my value," he said.

The Sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to call (858) 565-5200 or contact Detective Chad Latonio from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at (760) 966-3523.