Man rescued from burning car meets FedEx driver who saved him

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man pulled from a burning car on a San Diego freeway finally met the FedEx driver who was at the right place at the right time.

On July 26, 27-year-old Jorge Herrera was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 in the Scripps Ranch area. Herrera’s car hit a guardrail and then burst into flames. He was trapped inside the vehicle as the fire began to engulf the vehicle.

“I realize it’s three in the morning in the middle of the freeway and no one is out here,” Herrera said from his hospital bed.

Herrera suffered serious injuries to both of his legs, but in that dire situation, someone Herrera’s parents said was sent from above appeared.

“Besides being a hero, he was like an angel that appeared that moment,” Herrera’s father said.

FedEx driver Jonathan Rohrbach saw what was happening and pulled over. He did not hesitate to pull the injured Herrera from the burning car.

In an interview with ABC 10News after the incident, Rohrbach said, “The first thing that runs through your head is … there might be someone inside and I need to get them out.”

On Monday, Rohrbach and Herrera saw each other for the first time since that morning.

Herrera’s father said his son "[started] to cry when he saw him. And he [thanked] him so much … they didn’t recognize each other, you know.”

"I don't know how I say thank you to him, that's what I say. That's what I tell him. And I give a big hug,” Herrera’s mother added.

Herrera's dad reminded the FedEx driver that his bravery is something special.

“He thought that anybody can do it, but I don’t think that that was true. Sometimes that grows with you,” Herrera’s father said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Herrera with medical expenses.