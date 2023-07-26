FedEx driver pulls man from burning car on I-15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A FedEx driver pulled a driver out of a car that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 15 near Scripps Ranch Wednesday morning.

ABC 10News learned a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on I-15 near state Route 52 just before 3 a.m. when the vehicle slammed into a guardrail, exploded, and caught fire.

A passing FedEx truck driver stopped to help and dragged the Camry’s driver from the burning car just before a series of explosions led to more flames engulfing the vehicle.

Another motorist who had pulled over used a fire extinguisher on the blaze before firefighters arrived to put it out.

The FedEx driver told ABC 10News, “As soon as I saw the car, it was still actively on fire. You gotta stop to see if you can do anything at all."

The driver, who was conscious during the entire ordeal, suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury and was rushed to the hospital. His condition was unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.