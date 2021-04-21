Man rescued after driving over bluff in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- One man was taken to the hospital after driving over a bluff in Carlsbad Tuesday night, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. along Carlsbad Boulevard and Palomar Airport Road.

According to the department, a man in his 60’s who was the only occupant of the vehicle drove over the bluff for an unknown reason. He was taken to the hospital awake and breathing, authorities say.

Video shows his vehicle on its side along the beach. Watch video from the scene below:

