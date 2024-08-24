Man pleads not guilty to murder, attempted murder, in Point Loma shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of carrying out a shooting rampage at his home, leaving his mother wounded and two other people dead, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and attempted murder charges.

William Bushey, 60, allegedly shot the victims shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the house he shares with his mother in the 3600 block of Zola Street, a block from Point Loma High School, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responding to the shooting scene found Bushey in front of the residence with a shotgun nearby, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Bushey's 85-year-old mother was found wounded, while a woman believed to be in her 60s and a man approximately in his 30s died at the scene.

A criminal complaint identified the deceased victims as Laurie Robinson and Brett Robinson. Police said Bushey's mother sustained serious injuries, but was expected to survive.

Officials have not identified the relationships between Bushey and the deceased victims.

The complaint, which alleges a shotgun was used in the shooting, also charges Bushey with special circumstance allegations of committing multiple murders, meaning he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

He remains in custody without bail following Friday afternoon's arraignment.

