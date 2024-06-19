Man pleads not guilty over jet ski crash that killed 12-year-old, family sues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Almost one year after the death of their 12-year-old daughter in a jet ski accident, Ashley and Mark Peterson are suing the City of San Diego in a wrongful death lawsuit.

They are claiming that the jet ski driver, 19-year-old Arsanyous Ghaly, wasn't looking where he was going and was driving ten times the legal speed limit in Mission Bay.

ABC 10News received pictures of the 12-year-old girl killed last summer when a jet ski struck her while she was paddle boarding in De Anza Cove.

"It's very difficult, as anyone can imagine,” Deputy District Attorney Savanah Howe said.

Arsanyous Ghaly, who was 18 years old while driving the jet ski, was in court Tuesday afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty during the arraignment and denied all allegations.

But in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim's family, they're saying the opposite.

The lawsuit claims Ghaly was riding the jet ski dangerously, traveling at the top speed of around 50 miles per hour when the legal limit was five.

And that just 8 minutes before the crash, lifeguards pulled him over for excessive speed and reckless operation.

Defense attorneys in the past have argued over the proximity to the shore and have said this crash was a tragic accident.

The family also said the company from which the jet skis were rented was unpermitted.

"Our daughter was a bright, healthy 12-year-old who loved her family, her friends, playing soccer, and dreaming of her future," the family said in a statement to ABC 10News. "She is a light in our lives, and our hearts continue to break every day since we lost her.”

Howe said the family is being strong throughout the process and wishes to keep their privacy.

Ghaly is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence- with a maximum sentence of six years.

The jury trial is set for Nov. 4, and Ghaly remains out of custody on his recognizance.