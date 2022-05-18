Man pleads not guilty in Lincoln Park shooting that killed woman, injured son

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of killing a 31-year-old woman in Lincoln Park last weekend in a shooting that also injured her 12-year-old son pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include murder.

Alex Galvan, a 22-year-old San Diego resident, was arrested in connection with Saturday's slaying of 31-year-old Sengny Chea, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, with a 911 caller telling police that shots were fired behind an apartment complex on South Willie James Jones Avenue.

RELATED: San Diego police identify woman shot, killed in Lincoln Park neighborhood

Chea died at the scene, while her son was shot in the leg, Shebloski said. The boy's 32-year-old father also sustained "contusions and other visible injuries," the lieutenant said.

A suspected motive for the shooting has not been disclosed and Shebloski said in a weekend statement that "little is known about the circumstances" leading up to the shooting.

Police say Galvan and at least one other man became involved in an altercation with the 12-year-old's father as Chea and her son "came upon Galvan and his companions in the parking area behind their apartment complex."

Galvan, who was shot in the wrist, was hospitalized, then later arrested. It was not clear how Galvan sustained a gunshot wound.

He is charged with murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle while in a public place.

Another man, 24-year-old Abraham Galvan, was also arrested and charged with assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Police are still searching for a third man who may have been involved in the incident. Shebloski said that man, described as "possibly an Asian male in his late 20s or early 30s," was seen running from the scene and is considered a person of interest.