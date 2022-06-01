Man pleads guilty to firing gun near demonstrators outside Mayor Gloria's home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who fired a gun as protesters demonstrated last summer outside San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's home has pleaded guilty to a felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Lonnie James Crawford, 38, faces up to a year in jail and two years of probation for firing at least one shot in the air on Aug. 30, while a group of protesters were demonstrating outside Gloria's home to protest the city's homelessness policies.

RELATED: SDPD arrest man on suspicion of opening fire during protest outside Mayor's home

Crawford, who pleaded guilty Tuesday and remains out of custody, is slated for sentencing on July 6.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Crawford drove his truck through the crowd of demonstrators, got into a verbal argument with the crowd, then entered an apartment building in the area. He later came out with a gun and fired at least one shot, though no one was struck by the gunfire.

Prosecutors filed charges against Crawford in January.