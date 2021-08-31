San Diego Police arrest man on suspicion of opening fire during protest outside Mayor Todd Gloria's home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of opening fire as a group of people protested outside of the Mission Hills home of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

San Diego Police said a group of people gathered outside of the mayor’s house at around 8:20 p.m. Monday when witnesses said a truck drove through the crowd in a possible attempt to strike protesters.

No one was hit by the vehicle, witnesses said.

Witnesses told police the driver parked the truck and then entered a nearby apartment building. The driver, according to witnesses, then came out a short time later and fired at least one shot into the air, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Responding SDPD officers arrived and contacted the suspected shooter. Witnesses were able to positively identify the man as the person who allegedly opened fire.

Police said Lonnie Crawford was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, and making a deadly threat.

Crawford is expected to be arraigned in a San Diego courtroom on Sept. 13.

Local activist Tasha Williamson, who was at the protest, told ABC 10News the group gathered outside of Gloria's home to protest the city's policies on the homeless population.