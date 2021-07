SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man on a motorized bicycle was killed Friday evening following a crash in North Clairemont, according to San Diego Police.

Police say the man was riding his bicycle westbound on the 4500 block of Sauk Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he turned onto Genesee Avenue before making a quick movement to the left, violating another driver’s right-of-way.

The bicyclist was then struck by the driver, police say. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.