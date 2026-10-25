Man lying in roadway killed in El Cajon vehicle collision

El Cajon police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of E. Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the emergency call with Heartland Fire.

Police say, the pedestrian, an unidentified man, had been lying in the street when a vehicle struck the man.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead a local hospital.

It is unknown why the man had been lying in the street.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

DUI does not appear to be a factor in the collision, police say.

The El Cajon Police Department asks anyone with information about the collision to call (619) 579-3311.