Man killed in shootout with police in Chula Vista identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified the man fatally shot by a Chula Vista police sergeant after allegedly opening fire on officers following a predawn solo traffic accident in an intersection alongside the southeastern reaches of San Diego Harbor.

The events that led to the death of Moises Colunga Jr., 50, began about 1 a.m. Wednesday, when patrol officers responded to a report of a car crash at Marina Parkway and Sandpiper Way, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates police shootings in the South Bay city under terms of a countywide agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

The first officer at the site of the wreck arrived to find a badly damaged white sedan occupied by Colunga, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

"The officer directed (him) to turn off the engine and get out of the car," Campbell said. "(Colunga) did not comply and began reaching around inside the car. The officer requested additional (police) units."

Following the arrival of backup officers, Colunga allegedly continued to ignore the personnel's commands and remained inside the vehicle, Campbell said.

"During this time, the engine revved, and it appeared (Colunga) was trying to drive away," Campbell said.

The car stayed put, however, apparently disabled by the front-end damage it had sustained in the crash.

Colunga remained hunkered down in the sedan even after officers shot tear-gas projectiles into it, according to police.

Finally, about 30 minutes into the standoff, Colunga allegedly opened one of the doors of the vehicle, pointed a gun at officers and discharged at least one round in their direction, according to Campbell. Patrol Sgt. Patrick Alvarez, a 23-year member of the Chula Vista Police Department, returned fire, mortally wounding Colunga.

Officers performed CPR on Colunga prior to the arrival of paramedics. An ambulance crew then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

