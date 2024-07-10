Officer-involved shooting in Chula Vista leaves one person wounded

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A reported officer-involved shooting near the Chula Vista Bayfront left a person wounded early Wednesday morning, Chula Vista Police said.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of H Street and Marina Parkway, near the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center project.

Details on what led to the gunfire were not immediately available, but Chula Vista Police officials confirmed the shooting involved a CVPD officer and a person considered a suspect.

ABC 10News learned the injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The person's condition was unknown as of 6:50 a.m.

Per San Diego County protocol, the San Diego Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.

Due to the law enforcement response, the following streets in the immediate area were shut down indefinitely:

